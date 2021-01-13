Two people killed and four hospitalised following road crashes in Kerry and Tipperary

A man and a woman, both in thir 80s, were killed in road accidents in Tipperary and Kerry.

A man and a woman, both in their 80s, have died in separate accidents in Kerry and Tipperary.

A man in his 80s, was killed after the car he was driving struck a tree near Bansha, Co Tipperary yesterday.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his passenger, a woman also in her 80s, was taken by ambulance to hospital for treatment and her injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

The man’s body was transported to University Hospital Waterford where a post-mortem examination will take place. The crash site has been preserved for examination by Garda forensic collision investigators and the road remains closed to traffic.

Meanwhile, Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a two car fatal traffic collision in Co Kerry yesterday.

At approximately 4.15pm yesterday, a woman in her 80s was killed following a two car head on collision on the N22 at Dunrine near Lawlor’s Cross.

The female passenger was pronounced dead at University Hospital Kerry a short time later.

Serious injuries were sustained by two drivers and a passenger and they were removed by ambulance to University Hospital Kerry.

The crash site has been preserved for examination by Garda forensic collision investigators. The road is currently closed to traffic and diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward and also to any road users with camera footage (including dash-cam) from along the N22 at the time of the collision to make it available to investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney Town Garda Station on 064-6671160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

