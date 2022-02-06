Two officers hospitalised after garda car hit in Dundalk pursuit

Two members of An Garda Síochána were hospitalised after a patrol was struck by another vehicle during a pursuit in Dundalk in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The gardaí were brought to Our Lady of Lourdes, Drogheda, to be treated for their injuries after 4.30am this morning as a result of the collision.

A man in his 20s has been arrested in connection with the incident that also saw a man and two women - passengers of the other vehicle - brought to hospital as a precaution.

“Shortly after 4am, gardaí encountered a vehicle travelling erratically on Park Street,” a garda spokesperson said.

“The vehicle failed to stop when requested to do so by gardaí. A managed containment operation ensued which came to a conclusion shortly before 4.30am at the Redcow roundabout, Dundalk, when the offending vehicle collided with an official garda vehicle.

“Two members of An Garda Síochána were brought to Our Lady of Lourdes, Drogheda, to be treated for their injuries. A man and two women, all aged in their 20s, the passengers of the offending vehicle were brought to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital as a precaution.

“A man in his 20s was arrested as a result and was brought to Dundalk Garda Station.”

Gardaí are appealing to any member of the public who may have witnessed this incident to come forward. Gardaí are also appealing to anyone who was travelling in the Park Street, Demesne and Redcow Roundabout areas of Dundalk at this time, who may have camera (dash cam) footage to make this available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident should contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.