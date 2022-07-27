Two of Ireland’s most senior retired judges appointed to the bench in the United Arab Emirates

Two of Ireland’s most senior retired judges have been appointed to the bench of a court in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Former Chief Justice Frank Clarke (70) and former High Court President Peter Kelly (72) were yesterday announced as Court of Appeal judges at the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Courts.

The DIFC is a special economic zone and financial hub and its courts are English-language common law courts dealing with local and international civil and commercial disputes.

Most of its benches are made up of judges or lawyers who previously served in other jurisdictions, including England and Wales, Scotland, Australia, New Zealand and Malaysia.

However, Mr Justice Clarke and Mr Justice Kelly are the first Irish judges to be appointed to the court.

Both were forced to retire from the Irish courts when they turned 70.

Their appointment to the UAE court is expected to reawaken debate over the retirement age for Irish judges.

In 2020, then Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan had proposed extending the retirement age from 70 to 72, citing a desire to retain the expertise of senior judges for longer and the fact that many people are now living and working longer.

However, the move was opposed by the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform, reportedly due to concerns about the potential cost to the Exchequer of more judges being eligible for full pensions, as well as implications for the wider public sector.

Mr Justice Clarke continued to work as a barrister following his retirement from the Supreme Court in October last year, becoming one of only a few senior judges to return to practice after retirement.

He worked in arbitration, but did not appear in court.

A Bar Council rule prevents former judges from practising in a court equal to, or lower than, the one they presided over.

Mr Justice Kelly retired from the bench in 2020.

Since then he has been a member of the council of the Royal College of Surgeons and an adjunct professor of law at Maynooth University.

According to a legal source, their new roles will be part-time and will mainly involve remote working from Ireland.

The remit of the Irish judges will be confined to appeals in civil and commercial disputes.

The DIFC Courts do not deal with criminal law issues.

Their appointments were made by the billionaire vice president of the UAE and ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Sheikh Mohammed himself has been at the centre of high-profile legal battles.

In 2020, a British court found, on the balance of probabilities, he abducted two daughters and threatened his former wife, Princess Haya bint Hussein.