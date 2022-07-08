Two Northern Ireland police officers investigated for sharing photos of man who died by suicide

The family of a Belfast suicide victim described being left feeling “physically sick” by allegations two Northern Ireland police officers took pictures and videos of his body and shared them online, the BBC has reported.

The incident is alleged to have taken place five years ago and one of the officers in question has been suspended with full pay while an investigation by the Police Ombudsman is carried-out.

After his son’s death, the victim’s father said it was 18 months before he was made aware of the claims.

The victim’s sister said her brother’s genitalia was exposed and photographed. The family was also told the two officers had allegedly moved the victim’s body around the room to pose for pictures and videos.

It is also alleged that speech bubble were later edited into the pictures before they were shared. The victim’s sister said one of the speech bubbles said “taig”, which is a derogatory term for Catholics.

The family said the incident has added to their trauma, while their solicitor has likened the case to that of the two London Police constables who were jailed for taking and sharing photographs of two murdered sisters.

The man’s father said he is “physically sick” to this day by the way his deceased son was treated.

"Those police officers were in the house while I was there - asked me to leave the room - and I done everything they asked me to at the time,” he said.

"And all that keeps coming back to me is why did I leave the room, because that must have been when they done it, when they took the photographs.”

The Police Ombudsman investigation is part of a wider investigation covering 11 different but related allegations.

The Ombudsman has confirmed that several arrests have been made and the allegations include misconduct, harassment and the suspected supply of drugs.

UUP MLA Mike Nesbitt described the revelations as “an absolute scandal”.

Speaking to the BBC, policing board member Mr Nesbitt said he has grave concerns about transparency in the flow of information from the police.

It comes after it was revealed that around 130 police officers are currently being investigated for gross misconduct in Northern Ireland, revealed at the latest public Northern Ireland Policing Board meeting on Thursday.

The former Ulster Unionist Party leader said he suspects that’s “a very high number” compared to other forces around the UK.

“If it’s true – then it’s an absolute scandal… I have grave concerns and have had for some time about the flow of information from the PSNI to the Policing Board,” he said.

“We can only hold them to account for what we know is happening.”

The victim’s family's lawyer Pádraig Ó Muirigh said the five-year wait for justice was unacceptable.

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland’s Police Ombudsman Marie Anderson said all aspects of the case will be “fully and thoroughly investigated”.

"After the criminal aspects have been concluded, I will consider recommendations to the chief constable in terms of disciplinary action," she said.

"All of those impacted by these incidents can be assured that we have given this case the priority and meticulous attention that it deserves, and we will continue to do so."

Helplines: If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, click here for more information