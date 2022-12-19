Two more Toy Show the Musical performances cancelled

Two further shows of Toy Show the Musical have been cancelled this week but organisers say it will resume at the Convention Centre Dublin, tomorrow afternoon.

One show on Wednesday and one on Thursday have been cancelled.

The show’s producers said it will return with a special sensory friendly performance at 12.30pm tomorrow, December 20.

A spokesperson for the production said it was with “deep regret” a number of shows were cancelled due to “illness in the cast and crew” on Saturday and Sunday.

Parents and theatre goers complained after one of the performances on Saturday was cancelled shortly after it was due to start with the audience already in their seats.

One audience member from Navan in Co Meath, told the Irish Independent she and her partner were seated at the Convention Centre in Dublin when the announcement was made.

“I couldn’t understand why it was 4.10pm, when they cancelled the show. It was due to start at 4pm,” she said.

“It was kind of cruel to see so many children upset that the show wasn’t going to happen, when they were all prepared for it,” she added.

A spokesperson for the musical said while there is a “significant degree of resilience” in the cast, where roles can be covered by understudies, “given illness persists among a cast of predominantly children”, it is necessary to make further adjustments to the schedule this week.

"On Wednesday, 21, and Thursday, 22, we will be reducing the number of shows from three performances a day to two, cancelling the 12.30pm show on Wednesday and the 7.30pm show on Thursday,” the spokesperson said.

It’s been confirmed that Ticketsolve, the show’s ticketing partner, will contact affected customers today regarding rescheduling and refund options.

Customers have been assured full refunds will be offered, while those who missed the show due to the cancellations, will be offered a 25pc discount on tickets to attend the musical this week or next week.

"The Toy Show the Musical team is truly sorry for the real inconvenience these changes have caused.

"We have been monitoring and responding to ticket holders on social platforms and are very aware of how disappointed and upset families were that the shows were cancelled, particularly at such short notice,” the show’s spokesperson added.

"The team tried its very best to make the shows happen, but ran out of time and options and had to cancel. The adjustments we are making to the schedule this week are to minimise the risk of that happening again.”