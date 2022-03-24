Two-month-old infant sadly dies just weeks after mum’s tragic death

Emma Naughton who tragically passed away following an illness on February 27. Her infant son Danny sadly died on March 21.

A two-month-old baby has tragically died just weeks after his mother.

Danny Naughton was the adored son of Paul Morrison and mum Emma Naughton, who passed away following an illness on February 27.

The 25-year-old Galway mother gave birth to twin boys in January.

Ms Naughton was a native of Oranmore and is survived by her parents Pauline and Tom (Heavey), her father John, sister Katie, brothers Jack, Tommy, Noah, stepbrother Dylan, her son’s dad Paul and the extended Naughton, Heavey and O'Connell family.

A message on the funeral website RIP.ie accompanied by a photograph said that the infant was a “very precious little boy” who will be “very sadly missed and mourned by his loving Dad, Paul Morrisson and by his twin brother Kai”.

It added also: “By his grandparents Pauline Naughton and Tom Heavey, his great-grandparents and members of the Naughton, Heavey, Morrison and O’Connell families.”

Danny’s funeral Mass of the Angels will take place on Sunday, March 27 at 10am at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Oranmore, along with Ms Naughton’s month’s mind mass.

The funeral notice concluded: “Danny will be laid to rest with Emma following Mass at Rinville Cemetery.”

Ms Naughton was laid to rest in Rinville Cemetery, Oranmore at noon on March 3, following a requiem mass in St Mary's Parish Church, Athenry.

A message on the funeral website RIP.ie said: “After an illness bravely borne the joy the arrival of babies Danny and Kai brought to Emma was way beyond her dreams.

“As she now watches over her little ones may her brave heart and gentle soul rest in peace.”

Following her tragic death, tributes poured in to Ms Naughton from family and friends who described her as a “strong beautiful young girl gone too soon”.

Tributes were also paid from members of the Irish vintage car community, which she was an integral part of.

In a post on Facebook, the Ballinakill Vintage & Classic Owners Club Wrote: “Sad news for all in the classic and vintage movement.

"Deepest condolences to the Heavey and Naughton families on the passing of Emma, may she rest in peace.”

In 2014 the Ireland Heads West for Emma fundraiser was held at Ballybritt racecourse, for Ms Naughton who had the rare liver cancer fibrolamellar carcinoma and needed treatment in the US.

The Vintage Blues & Two's clubs said its members are “gutted to hear the devastating news about this most beautiful young lady”.

“We were all so happy to head west to help her in 2014. The entire vintage community came together for one of our own,” the club said.