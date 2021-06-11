Two men to face trial for the murder of teenager Keane Mulready-Woods

A JUDGE has ordered that two men are to be tried at the Special Criminal Court for the murder of 17-year-old Keane Mulready-Woods.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt made the formal orders at the non-jury court today after the accused Paul Crosby (25) and Gerard Cruise (47) were sent forward from the district court two weeks ago.

The cases against Mr Crosby, of Rathmullan Park, Drogheda, Co Louth and Mr Cruise, with an address at Rathmullan Park and another in Dublin 1, were adjourned for a week.

They are both charged with the murder of Keane Mulready-Woods at a house in Rathmullan Park, Drogheda on a date unknown between 11 and 14 January, 2020.

Today, State Solicitor Michael O’Donovan made an ex parte application at the three-judge Special Criminal Court, saying the accused were sent forward from Drogheda District Court on the single charge in the book of evidence.

He said he had a copy of a certificate from the DPP and applied for an order under Section 49 of the Offences Against the State Act that the accused are to be tried by the Special Criminal Court

The court heard Mr Cruise was on bail while Mr Crosby remains in custody. “Unusually,” Mr O’Donovan said, a date was required for the accused’s first appearance.

Mr Justice Hunt set a date of June 18, when Mr Cruise is to appear on bail, while an order was made for the production of Mr Crosby from custody.

The accused had been sent forward by Judge Eirinn McKiernan from a sitting of Drogheda District Court in Dundalk on May 24.

Books of evidence were served on that date and Judge McKiernan gave both accused the formal alibi caution. She also ordered prosecution disclosure to include videos of the interviews gardaí conducted with the two accused.

The judge granted free legal aid, to cover one junior and one senior counsel due to the seriousness of the charges.

Keane-Mulready Woods was last seen alive in Drogheda on 12 January, 2020.

The following day, some of the teenager's dismembered body parts were found in a sports bag in the Moatview area of Coolock in Dublin.

Two days later, more remains were found in a burning car in a laneway in the Drumcondra area of Dublin.