Two men to appear in court this morning in relation to assault at Dublin pub owned by Conor McGregor

Robin Schiller

Two men are due to appear in court this morning charged in relation to an assault at the Dublin pub owned by Conor McGregor.

The two suspects, one of whom is a close friend of the MMA fighter, are alleged to have attacked a man in the pub over the weekend.

Emergency services including paramedics and armed detectives were alerted to the incident at the Black Forge Inn on Saturday night.

When they arrived they discovered one man, aged in his 20s, with head injuries. It’s understood he was knocked unconscious during the assault.

Two men, aged in their 30s, were arrested at the scene and brought to Crumlin garda station for questioning.

One of the men is a close friend of MMA fighter Conor McGregor, who bought the Black Forge Inn for a reported €1.9m in 2019.

Both men have since been charged and are due to appear before Dublin district court on Monday morning in relation to the the assault.

