Two men to appear in court charged in relation to Ballyfermot assault

Two men are to appear in court on Friday charged in relation to an alleged serious assault in Ballyfermot last week.

A female and a male sustained serious injuries during the course of the alleged assault which took place in the vicinity of the Civic Offices, Ballyfermot Road, on Thursday, December 30, at approximately 9.30pm.

Early on Thursday morning, Gardaí from Ballyfermot and Clondalkin conducted a number of searches and arrested the two males in connection with the alleged assault and were detained in stations in West Dublin.

They are due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Friday morning.

Gardaí at Ballyfermot are still appealing for witnesses who may not yet have come forward and in particular motorists who may have dash cam footage from Ballyfermot Road between approximately 9:15pm and 10pm on December 30 to contact them at Ballyfermot Garda Station 6667200 or the Garda Confidential line 1800 666 111.