Two men killed in separate crashes in Mayo and Kerry

Both incidents were single vehicle collisions.

Gardai appealed for witnesses to both collisions to come forward (PA)

Two people have died in separate road crashes in counties Kerry and Mayo.

The single-vehicle crash involving a van in Mayo occurred at around 12.25am on Thursday on the N60 at Ballygowan in Claremorris.

The driver of the van, a man aged in his 40s, died from his injuries.

His body was removed to the mortuary at Mayo University Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

A technical examination of the scene was conducted by Garda Forensic Collision investigators and the road reopened on Thursday morning.

On Wednesday evening, a man in his 30s died following a fatal single-vehicle collision on the N71 Kenmare to Bantry Road at Drominassig. The incident happened at around 6pm.

The man, who was the driver of the car, died in Cork University Hospital. A post-mortem was scheduled to take place.

The road remained closed on Thursday morning ahead of a planned Garda technical examination of the scene.

Gardai appealed for witnesses to both collisions to come forward.