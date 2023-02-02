Two men in their 20s die in Co Mayo car crash

The driver of an articulated truck, aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Two men in their 20s have died in a car crash in Co Mayo.

An articulated truck and a car collided on the N60 in the townland of Facefield at about 11.50pm on Wednesday.

Gardai and emergency services attended the incident on the Balla-to-Claremorris road.

The occupants of the car, two men in their 20s, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Their bodies have been taken to the mortuary at Mayo University Hospital, where post-mortem examinations are due to take place.

The driver of the truck, aged in his 30s, was taken to Mayo University Hospital as a precaution.

The road has been closed and local diversions are in place to allow for a forensic examination of the scene due to take place on Thursday morning.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses and for any road users with video or dashcam footage to come forward.

Those with information can contact Castlebar Garda Station on 094 903 8200, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.