Two men due in court in connection with death of Limerick man Dylan McCarthy

Two men have been charged in connection with the death of Co Limerick man Dylan McCarthy who was fatally assaulted in Monasterevin, Co Kildare, last August.

Talented sportsman, Mr McCarthy (29), from Kilmallock, sustained fatal injuries when attacked at a pub in Monesterevin on Sunday, August 21.

He was rushed to Tallaght University Hospital but later died from his injuries.

Mr McCarthy had travelled with family from his native Kilmallock to the Kildare town to celebrate the birth of his godson and nephew Liam.

Gardaí have confirmed that two men have been charged in connection with the fatal assault that led to his death and they will appear before Naas District Court this morning.

"Gardaí investigating a fatal assault which occurred in Monasterevin, Co Kildare on 21 August 2022, have charged two men," a garda spokesperson said.

"The men, both in their 20s, are due to appear before Naas District Court this morning.”

Mr McCarthy was laid to rest in his home parish at the end of August. Hundreds of mourners attended his funeral mass.

At his funeral mass, Mr McCarthy’s mother Marita thanked staff at Tallaght Hospital for their support, and valiant efforts in trying to save her son.

"Their professionalism and care of Dylan and their kindness to us will never be forgotten,” she said.

Mr McCarthy’s father Eamon sustained facial injuries in the incident that led to his son's death. He was treated at Portlaoise Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Dylan McCarthy was well-known in local GAA circles and Kilmallock hurler Graeme Mulcahy’s three-in-a-row All Ireland winning Limerick jersey, which was presented to Mr McCarthy’s family following his death, was placed beside his coffin next to his own hurley, helmet, and sliotar, at his funeral mass.