Two men charged with the attempted murder of a teenager in Dublin 8

TWO men have been charged with the attempted murder of a teenager who was seriously injured in a shooting on an inner city street.

Jamie Berry (25) and Stephen Mulvey (29) both appeared in Dublin District Court today charged following a gun attack on the 17-year-old boy in February.

The alleged victim was treated in hospital for multiple gunshot wounds and has since been released and is recovering.

Judge Bernadette Owens remanded the two accused in custody for a week.

Mr Berry and Mr Mulvey, both from Leo Fitzgerald House, Dublin 2, are charged with attempted murder at Eugene Street in Dublin 8 last February 24.

Detective Garda Mark Dennehy told the court he arrested Mr Mulvey at Kevin Street station yesterday and he made no reply to the charge after caution at 8.52pm. He was handed a copy of the charge sheet.

Det Gda Richard Pender gave evidence of Mr Berry’s arrest, charge and caution at Kevin Street station at 8.55pm yesterday. He too made no reply to the charge.

Det Gda Pender said the alleged injured party in both cases was the same person - a juvenile.

Garda Dennehy said there might be reporting restrictions in the case.

The judge asked if there was a connection between the parties that would identify the alleged victim and the gardai replied that there was not.

There was no family relationship and they were not living in the same area, the court heard.

Judge Owens said as a result, although the alleged victim could not be identified, there was no prohibition on naming the two accused.

Defence solicitor Niall O’Connor said no bail application was being made at this stage due to the nature of the charge. Bail can only be granted at High Court level on an attempted murder charge.

Mr O’Connor said applications for bail “will be made in due course.”

Legal aid was granted after Mr O’Connor said the accused were both unemployed.

The judge directed that Mr Berry is to receive medical attention while in custody, at his solicitor’s request.

The accused were both remanded in custody to appear in Cloverhill District Court by video link on April 9.

Gardai have said two other men in their 20s and a boy were also arrested in the investigation and they have been released without charge pending the preparation of a file for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The alleged victim, from the south inner city, was shot at around 11pm on February 24, suffering injuries to his neck and leg.

He was rushed to hospital by ambulance and has since been released and is said to be making a good recovery.

