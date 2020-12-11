Two men charged with murder of gangland criminal Robbie Lawlor (36)

Two men have been charged with the murder of gangland criminal Robbie Lawlor in Belfast.

The pair, aged aged 37 and 45, are to appear in court on Friday.

Lawlor (36) was shot outside a house in Etna Drive in the north of the city on April 4.

Lawlor was a well-known criminal figure who is believed to have been in the Ardoyne area to collect a drug debt when he was killed.

Gardai believe Lawlor was involved in a number of murders and he was a suspect for the brutal murder of of Keane Mulready-Woods.

The 17-year-old was abducted, killed and dismembered in January before his remains were dumped across different parts of Dublin.

Online Editors