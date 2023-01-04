Two men arrested in relation to murder of Mahamud Ilyas

The body of Mahamud Ilyas was found wrapped in material on lands in Co Meath last month.

A stock picture of the Garda badge logo on Dublins Pearse Street Station. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Wednesday January 16, 2019. Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Two further arrests have been made in relation to the murder of Mahamud Ilyas, whose body was found in Co Meath last month.

The body of the 22-year-old was found wrapped in material on lands at Belgree Lane in Kilbride on December 10.

Two men aged in their 20s were arrested by Gardai on Wednesday morning, which brings the total number of arrests in relation to the murder probe to four.

Days after Mr Ilyas’ body was found, a male aged in his late teens and a man aged in his 50s were arrested as part of the investigation.

They were later released without charge as a file was prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The two men arrested on Wednesday are being detained at Blanchardstown Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardai’s investigations are continuing.