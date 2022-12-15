Two men arrested in relation to murder of Mahamud Ilyas (22) released without charge

Two men arrested by gardaí investigating the murder of Mahamud Ilyas (22) have been released without charge.

The men, one aged in his 50s and the second aged in his late teens, were both arrested as part of this investigation on Tuesday.

A file is now being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Mr Ilyas’ body was discovered wrapped in carpet on farmland in Co Meath, on Saturday.

The victim lived in the west Dublin area with his family - who are originally from Somalia.

The investigation is being led by Ashbourne gardaí, who were alerted to the murder on Saturday afternoon after Mr Ilyas’ body was discovered by a dog walker who then alerted a local farmer.

After a post-mortem examination on Sunday, his body was formally identified and his relatives were informed of his tragic death.

Investigating gardaí continue to appeal for information.

They are particularly appealing to any persons who may have seen or spoken with Mahamud between Friday, December 9 after 10am to Saturday afternoon December 10.

Anyone with any information on the movements of Mahamud are asked to contact the investigating team.

Gardaí also continue to appeal to anyone who travelled along Belgree Lane, Kilbride on Friday, December 9 or Saturday, December 10 to come forward.

Motorists with dashcam footage from this location are asked to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Incident Room at Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 6667000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.