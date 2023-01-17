| -3.2°C Dublin

Two men arrested following attempted robbery at knifepoint in Dublin shop

Paul Hyland

Two men have been arrested in relation to an attempted armed robbery at a shop in the Harold’s Cross area of Dublin.

Yesterday evening, January 16, two men entered the business premises, on Harold’s Cross Road, at around 9.25pm and demanded cash from staff at knifepoint.

"The men were unable to gain access to the tills and subsequently left the scene. No injuries were reported,” a garda spokesperson said.

“Gardaí carried out a number of enquiries and shortly after, two suspects were identified. They were arrested nearby on the Lower Kimmage Road.”

Gardaí said both men, who are aged in their 30s, were taken to Rathmines Garda Station and investigations ongoing.

