Two men arrested after gardaí seize cannabis worth €1.18m

Two men have been arrested after gardaí seized 59kg of cannabis with an estimated street value of €1.18m in Kilkenny.

A Joint Operation was conducted by personnel attached to the Revenue Customs Service and the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) yesterday.

This operation was part of ongoing investigations targeting persons suspected to be involved in an organised crime group operating in the Kilkenny area.

A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene and he is currently detained at Kilkenny Garda Station.

During the course of this operation 59kg of cannabis with an estimated street value of €1.18m was seized by Revenue Officers.

A vehicle was subsequently intercepted in the Kilkenny area and gardaí arrested a man aged in his 40s and he is also detained at Kilkenny Garda Station.

Both men are detained pursuant to Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.