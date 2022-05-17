Two men (60s) killed in separate collisions as road death toll climbs to 67

65 people have lost their lives in road traffic collisions across the country so far this year.

Two men in their 60s lost their lives on Ireland's roads in separate collisions in Cork and Kerry today as the death toll on our roads climbs to 67.

A motorcyclist (60s) died following a single vehicle collision in Co Kerry today.

The incident occurred shortly after 4pm at Springfield, Ballyvelly, Tralee. The man was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

His body was removed to University Hospital Kerry where a post-mortem will be arranged, and the local coroner has been notified.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are examining the crash site and local diversions are currently in place.

Meanwhile, a second man has died following a road traffic collision in Co Cork on Tuesday afternoon.

The driver, aged in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was removed to Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem will take place. No other injuries were reported.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the incident, which occurred at approximately 1:30pm on Tuesday, at Drishanebeg, Skibbereen, Co Cork.

Forensic Collision Investigators attended to conduct a technical examination.

The number of people killed on Irish roads so far this year has increased by 25 when compared with the same time in 2021.

As of Tuesday evening, 67 people have died in road traffic collisions across the country. This figure includes 10 pedestrians, 33 drivers, 14 motorcyclists, eight passengers, one e-scooter driver and one cyclist.

A total 42 people were killed on Irish roads across the country during the same time period last year. The total number of road traffic collisions to date has also increased from 39 in 2021 to 64 in 2022.

Meanwhile Gardaí in Tralee and Clonakilty are appealing for witnesses to today’s collisions to come forward and to those with camera footage, including dash-cam, to make it available to them.

Anyone with information can contact Clonakilty Garda Station on 023 882 1570 or Tralee Garda Station on 066-710 2300 023, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.