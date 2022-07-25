Three people have lost their lives following separate road crashes in Limerick and Mayo overnight.

A man and a woman in their 30s were killed when the car they were travelling in collided with a van on Sunday night at Ballycarrane, Patrickswell, Co Limerick.

A man in his 40s also died following a road traffic collision on Achill Island early on Monday morning.

Gardaí in Limerick are appealing for witnesses following two fatalities in the collision on the N21 at Patrickswell involving a car and van.

The deceased, a man and woman both in their 30s, were pronounced dead at the scene. Their bodies have been removed to University Hospital Limerick.

The occupants of the van, a man and woman in their 20s and a male infant, were taken to University Hospital Limerick for treatment but are believed to be uninjured at this time.

The road is currently closed for an examination by Forensic Collision Investigators and local Diversions are in place.

Gardaí in Westport are appealing for witnesses following the fatal collision at Dooagh in Keel, Achill, Co. Mayo, which occurred at approximately 3:15am.

The collision involved a car and a pedestrian who was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has since been removed to Mayo University Hospital.

There were no other injuries reported, Gardaí said.

The scene is currently preserved for Forensic Collision Investigators and Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who were travelling in the area and who may have camera (including dash cam) footage is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Westport Garda Station on 098 502 30, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Gardaí in Limerick are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them. Any road users who were travelling in the area and who may have camera (including dash cam) footage is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.