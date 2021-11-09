Two juveniles charged in relation to incident in which girl was knocked under train at Howth Dart Station

A still from the CCTV of the incident on April 1 during which a teenage girl was knocked under a stationary train at Howth Junction Dart Station.

Two male juveniles are to appear in court this morning charged in connection with an incident in which a teenage girl was knocked under a stationary train at Howth Junction Dart Station in April.

The girl sustained injuries after she fell from the platform under a stationary train at the station while attempting to evade two juvenile males as she ran for a train on April 1.

Gardaí confirmed earlier this year that they had opened an assault investigation into the incident, of which a video was widely circulated online.

CCTV footage of the incident shows one youth aiming a kick at a teenager girl as she runs past the group to catch the train.

As another teenage girl, aged 17, runs by she is knocked off the platform by the gang and underneath the stationary train. The girl’s friends and a security guard come to her help as the youths look on, with some of them running off.

Three male youths were arrested by Gardaí in May in relation to the violent incident but were released without charge.

A Garda spokesperson today confirmed that following directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions, Gardaí have charged two male juveniles who were previously arrested in relation to the incident.

Both are due to appear before Dublin Children’s Court this morning, Tuesday, November 9.