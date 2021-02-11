Two hauliers test positive for Covid since more than 2,100 tested under new rules

Two truck drivers out of more than 2,100 have tested positive for Covid-19 since a mandatory system of checking HGV operators destined for French ports came into operation at the end of last month.

This means the positive test percentage is lower than 0.1pc.

As countries battled the third wave of Covid infection after Christmas many introduced restrictions on those crossing their borders or entering through ports and airports, and the French government introduced a law that came into force on 28 January requiring truck drivers arriving in France on direct ferries from Ireland to show a negative Covid test result.

Following a rapid procurement process the Department of Transport contracted Irish company RocDoc Ltd to provide free tests for commercial drivers travelling to France.

Three new test centres with port proximity at Dublin airport, and at Holmestown and Gorey in Co Wexford, were established in addition to testing at an existing facility at Cork Airport, and the rapid-testing began the day before the law came into effect.

The antigen-based nasal swab test means that drivers can have their result within an hour, and often in half that time.

The result is sent electronically to their phone which they then use to allow them to board the ferry destined to France.

Once a driver has created an online profile with RocDoc future tests become more efficient and less time-consuming because they are already on the electronic system.

Tests can be booked in advance, but there is also a system to deal with drivers who turn up without an appointment.

“To date, over 2,100 antigen tests have been undertaken between January 27 and February 9. This testing is separate to the public health Covid testing,” said a Dept of Transport spokesperson.

“There have been two positive test results to date. For any positive cases a driver is referred for a free Covid-19 PCR test and required to follow public health guidance. If the PCR test result is positive, drivers must continue to follow Irish public health guidance and self isolate in accordance with public health guidelines. For drivers not resident in Ireland, self isolation facilities are available in Rosslare,” they added.

Despite fears from hauliers groups that the testing system would cause delays it is believed to be working efficiently.

“It is working well, and if the French want to test our drivers it keeps the ferries safe and least each truck driver knows that the other drivers on board are Covid-free too,” said Eugene Drennan of the Irish Road Haulage Association

“The low test positivity rate also shows that truck driver have been safe operators taking the precautions necessary and maintaining high standards of hygiene,” he added.

The Dept Transport has said the operation of the test centres will be kept under close review.

“Ireland is still advocating that all EU Member States should adhere to the EU Green Lanes recommendation that essential transport workers should be exempt from such tests, in the interest of keeping essential supply-chain running,” said the Department spokesperson.

It is unclear how long the law requiring testing of truck drivers entering France will remain in place.

Because the test centres are modular in construction they can be erected and dismantled quickly.

The Dublin Airport facility, which caters mainly for drivers using Dublin Port, is situated in the long-term blue car park where there is space for 200 trucks and drivers are tested in one of 32 testing bays.

