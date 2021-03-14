Two gardaí hospitalised after assault and three arrested following incident in Donegal house

Two men in their 20s and one male in his late teens were arrested at the scene.

Two gardaí were hospitalised after being assaulted at a house in Donegal last night as a result of which three men were arrested.

The incident occurred at a house in Milford when three gardaí responded to a potential breach of public health regulations.

These gardaí were assaulted by men at the house, and two gardaí were taken to Letterkenny University Hospital to be treated for their injuries. A third garda was treated for injuries at the scene.

Two men in their 20s were arrested and taken to Milford garda station and have since been charged. They are due to appear before Letterkenny District Court on March 29.

A third man, in his late teens, was arrested during this incident for public order offences. He has since been released without charge pending consideration for the Adult Caution scheme.

A small quantity of cocaine was also seized during the incident.

A number of fines for breaches of Public Health Regulations will be issued in due course, gardaí have said.

Online Editors