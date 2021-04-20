Two ‘fully vaccinated’ nursing home staff test positive for Covid-19

A NURSING home has suspended all visits after two fully vaccinated staff members tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement to Independent.ie, a spokesperson for Dealgan House nursing home in Dundalk, Co Louth, said that the cases were detected following routine fortnightly testing at the facility.

“Both staff members were fully vaccinated, receiving their second doses in February and neither have symptoms of any sort,” said the spokesperson.

“All residents of the nursing home are fully vaccinated. We have temporarily suspended visiting pending advice from Public Health.”

Read More

Dealgan House was one of the worst hit nursing homes during the first wave of the pandemic, with 22 residents dying from Covid-19. It, like a majority of Irish nursing homes, is owned and operated by a private company.

Documentation released under Freedom of Information legislation previously revealed how the owners home begged the HSE for help as it battled a Covid-19 outbreak in March last year that led to a critical staffing shortage and brought the entire home to crisis point.

On April 17 last year, the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland hospital group took over the running of the home to ensure safe staffing levels and ran it until May when the outbreak ended.

A number of bereaved family members of the deceased have called for a public inquiry into the handling of the outbreak at the facility.

Speaking about the latest cases, Labour Party TD Ged Nash told local radio station LFM that the focus needed to be on ensuring the safety of residents.

‘Thankfully all of the residents, as I’m assuming is the case in all nursing homes across the country, have had their second vaccinations,” he said,

“We’ve seen the numbers of Covid in nursing homes fall dramatically over the last number of weeks as a result of vaccinations.

“I’ve read some information yesterday from the US that suggests that there is, what’s described in the paper, as a tiny, but growing, number of people who have been vaccinated but contracted Covid.

“Often they remain asymptomatic and one of the purposes of the vaccine is to make sure that people stay out of the hospitals.

“A lot of evidence suggests that people who are vaccinated, what it does is stop you from becoming ill. The virus can live on you so there may be a degree of transmissibility, so there may be a concern there, but it keeps you out of hospital and it keeps you well.”

Read More

Online Editors