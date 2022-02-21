Two female passengers (20s) in critical condition in hospital after Co Louth crash

Two female car passengers (20s) are in a critical condition in hospital after a single vehicle car crash in Co Louth yesterday evening.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the crash that occurred on the N53 in Rassan, Dundalk. at 8.30pm.

It is understood the single collision occurred when a car collided with a tree.

Gardaí said the male driver of the vehicle and his male front seat passenger – who are both aged in their late teens – were not injured.

However, the two back seat passengers – two young women aged 23 years and 21 years-old – received serious injuries and were removed from the scene to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Both women remain in a critical condition.

The N53 road is currently closed at Rassan and local traffic diversions are in place.

The Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are due at the scene later this morning.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.

Road users who were travelling on the N53 last night between 8pm and 9pm and who may have camera (including dash cam) footage, are asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on (042) 9388400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.