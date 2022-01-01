Two families welcome new-borns seconds after midnight on New Year’s Eve

Selina and Nathan Burke with their daughter who was born at one second past midnight on New Year's Day

New Year’s Eve celebrations were much quieter for many this year, but maternity wards around the country were a hive activity with new-borns being welcomed into the world.

Two babies were born on almost on the stroke of midnight and just seconds apart in different parts of the country.

Parents Selina and Nathan Burke from Dublin welcomed their baby girl, who has not been named yet, at one second past midnight according to staff from the National Maternity Hospital, Holles Street, Dublin.

The National Maternity Hospital has posted a message on Twitter wishing the Burke’s congratulations.

Huge congratulations to Selina & Nathan Burke on the birth of their 1st baby, a little girl, who was born at one second past midnight, making her the 1st baby born in 2022! 🎊



Valerie Kinsella, Assistant Director of Midwifery presented the very proud parents with a little gift pic.twitter.com/G0WQqakWKZ — The National Maternity Hospital (@_TheNMH) January 1, 2022

Just 14 seconds later at Limerick University Hospital baby Ruth Hogan was born to parents Jennifer Leahy and Patrick Hogan weighing 3.375kg.

Ruth’s big sisters Emma, Lucy and Isabel are waiting to meet her at home in Mount Brown, Co Limerick.

At 12.07am at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda Co Louth, Janisa Sharma was born weighing 3.9kg. Janisa is the second child of Monika Singh Sharma and her husband Bhupender and soon she will get meet her 10-year-old brother May.

Mr Sharma said the birth of a child is always very special but the fact that Janisa was born so close to start of the New Year was really exciting.

“We never thought it be so special for us on New Year’s Eve because the due date was January 2nd and then the labour started on December 30th. We had to wait two days for our child and finally she came into this world at midnight which was very close to when the year was changing.”

Mr Sharma said his wife and new daughter are “both very good and everyone is happy” and thanked the staff at Out Lady of Lourdes Hospital for their support.

“All the midwives and all the staff were very cooperative. They have looked after my wife and new baby and we got excellent support and all the assistance, and the care has been very nice,” he added.

Baby Carter was the first baby born in the Rotunda Hospital, Dublin in 2022. He was born at 1.37am, to proud parents Ciara and Graham Claxton from Hollystown, Dublin.

Meanwhile, earlier today former Mayo footballer Conor Mortimor posted a message on Twitter announcing the birth of his daughter Pia who was born at the Coombe Hospital in Dublin at 5.05am today.

In the post he wrote: “Baby Pia Mortimer born 5:05 January 1st, 2022, weighing 9/3. Baby girl and mommy doing very well. Second baby born in the Coombe Hospital. Happy new year all.”

Baby Pia Mortimer born 5:05 January 1st 2022 weighing 9/3 😳🥴☺️ baby girl and mommy doing very well 👌 ( second baby born in the @CoombeHospital in 2022 ) happy new year all ☺️ — Conor.mortimer (😷)⚽️ (@Conmort) January 1, 2022

In response the Coombe hospital sent best wishes to him and his family: “Congratulations Conor and Pia's Mom from all of us at the Coombe Hospital. What a wonderful beginning to 2022!”

Congratulations Conor and Pia's Mom from all of us @CoombeHospital. What a wonderful beginning to 2022! — Coombe Women & Infants University Hospital (@CoombeHospital) January 1, 2022