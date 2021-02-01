Two Dublin teenagers accused of stealing cars in spate of burglaries denied bail

Two Dublin teenagers accused of stealing cars in a spate of burglaries have been denied bail.

Adam Murphy (19), of Cherry Orchard Crescent, Ballyfermot, and Jason Maughan (19), with an address at Rosebank View, Clondalkin, were brought before a weekend sitting of Dublin District Court.

Detective Garda Donal Tully told Judge John Campbell that the two men were charged with burglaries at occupied houses and the theft of high-powered cars from the properties, namely a Range Rover and a Kia Sportage.

The incidents are alleged to have occurred on January 10 in the Leopardstown area.

He objected to bail citing the seriousness of the offences.

The cars have not yet been recovered.

Solicitor Andrew Broderick, for Mr Murphy, said his client will contest the charges. Mr Murphy was due to commence a forklift training course to help him get work.

He would abide by bail terms, the solicitor said. He proposed that his client could sign on daily at a garda station and obey a curfew, and he could lodge €410 cash bail.

Detective Garda Tully told the court that Mr Maughan, a father-of-two, also faced the burglary and motor theft charges.

He was also accused of thefts from vehicles, including a bank card and a One4all gift card valued at €500.

His solicitor, Brian Keenan, said his client was seeking bail and that his partner was expecting a child. He did not have any means but his partner had brought €300 to court, Mr Keenan said.

It could be two or three years before the trial is heard in the circuit court, he said.

Judge Campbell refused bail.

The two men were remanded in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court on Thursday. Legal aid was granted.

