Two different landowners at new maternity hospital would pose 'significant risk' to patient care

The charity caught in the ongoing controversy over the relocation of the new national maternity hospital (NMH) will warn that if there were two separate landowners at the site of the hospital at the St Vincent’s campus, “significant risks” would be posed to the care of patients.

Representatives from St Vincent’s Holdings are due to appear before TDs and Senators at the Oireachtas Health Committee to face questions over its role in the transfer of the hospital to the St Vincent’s campus from Holles Street.

Critics have hit out at the State’s decision to build the new €800m hospital on lands will not be State-owned at St Vincent’s campus and raised concerns over the phrase “clinically appropriate” in legal documents from the deal.

The Cabinet is due to sign off on the new hospital tomorrow after a two-week delay.

St Vincent’s Holdings will argue that it is “essential” it owns the lands so that it can provide the “best possible care” for women.

“Ownership at the Elm Park campus lands is essential to ensure the ongoing provision of the best possible care for all patients attending the Elm Park campus either in SVUH, SVPH, or in the new NMH at Elm Park,” chair of the St Vincent’s Healthcare Group James Menton will tell politicians this afternoon.

Mr Menton will say that if there were two different landowners and “two separate independent hospitals” then it would make it “very difficult, if not impossible, to manage the Elm Park campus”.

He will also warn that this would mean “significant risks to patient care”.

Mr Menton will also reiterate that the not-for-profit organisation is secular and that it has no involvement with the Catholic Church.

“SVHG is now embarked on a new course. It is lay. It is secular.

“It is a place that culturally and ethically fully upholds the values and laws of our Republic.”

Mr Menton will also say that the services currently being provided at Holles St are “wholly inadequate” and that “everyone” at the company believes that the country is “on the verge of a historic decision about the future of women’s healthcare”.