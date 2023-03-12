Two die in separate crashes in Co Limerick and Co Louth

A man in his 30s was killed in Carlingford and a woman in her 20s died in Kilduff.

A man and a woman have been killed in separate car crashes in Co Limerick and Co Louth.

Both accidents happened in the early hours of Sunday.

A woman driver, in her 20s, died in a crash in Kilduff, near Pallasgreen in Co Limerick, which happened at around 3.30am.

A man, in his 30s, who was a passenger in the car, was seriously injured and is being treated at University Hospital Limerick.

A female child and a male toddler are also receiving medical treatment but their injuries are not life-threatening.

In Co Louth, a man in his 30s died following a crash on the R176 in Carlingford shortly before 2.30am.

No other vehicles were involved.

Gardai have appealed for anyone who has information, who may have witnessed either incident, or who may have video (including dashcam footage) to contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.