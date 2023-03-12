Two dead and one seriously injured following separate road traffic collisions overnight

Two people have died and one person is seriously injured following separate road traffic collisions overnight, in counties Louth and Limerick.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a fatal, single-vehicle collision in Kilduff, near Pallasgreen, Co Limerick in the early hours of this morning.

“The collision, involving a car, occurred at approximately 3.30am. The driver of the vehicle, a woman aged in her 20s, received fatal injuries following the collision,” a garda spokesperson said.

“A male passenger (30s), is currently receiving treatment for serious injuries at University Hospital Limerick. A female child and a male toddler are also receiving medical treatment but their injuries are not life-threatening.”

The road remains closed this morning with local diversions in place. A technical examination of the scene will take place later today by forensic collision investigators.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who has information, who may have witnessed the incident or who may have video footage, including dash-cam, to contact Henry Street Garda Station 061 212 400 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

A man aged in his 30s also died following a single-vehicle collision in Carlingford, Co Louth.

“The collision, involving a car, occurred shortly before 2.30am. The driver, a man aged in his 30s, later passed away from his injuries,” a garda spokesperson said.

“His body has since been removed to the mortuary at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda. A post-mortem will take place in due course.”

The road remains closed this morning with diversions in place. Gardaí have ordered a technical examination of the scene by forensic collision investigators.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information, who may have witnessed the incident or who may have video footage, including dash-cam, to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 938 4800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.Meanwhile,

Meanwhile, a man in his 50s died following a road crash in Co Monaghan yesterday morning.

He was fatally injured in a collision between two cars at around 11.15am on Saturday on the N12 close to Knockaconny.

Two people from the second car were taken to Drogheda and Cavan Hospitals for treatment of injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening, a Garda spokesperson said.

A technical examination of the scene will take place by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardai are appealing to anyone with information to come forward to them. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have video footage (including dash-cam) is asked to contact Gardai.

Gardaí can be contacted at Monaghan Garda Station on 047 77200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.