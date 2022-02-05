Two arrested as gardaí seize €374,000 after two vehicles stopped in Swords

Two men were arrested after €374,000 was seized when gardaí stopped two vehicles in Swords, Co Dublin, on Friday night.

The men, aged 38 and 27, were arrested after two vehicles were stopped in the Holywell area of Swords by officers attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, supported by the Special Crime Task Force.

A substantial amount of cash was recovered and the two men were arrested on suspicion of facilitating or enhancing the ability of an organised crime group to commit a serious offence.

Both suspects were brought to Coolock garda station, where they are currently detained, under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

Gardaí carried out follow-up searches in Swords and Clondalkin and the total sum of cash seized is in excess of €374,000.

Gardaí said the arrests came as a result of an ongoing intelligence-led investigation targeting serious and organised crime in the Dublin Region.