Two arrested as cannabis worth €1.2m seized by gardaí in Dublin

The cannabis resin seized by Gardaí in Dublin today. Photo: Gardaí.

Cannabis with an estimated street value of €1.2m has been seized by Gardaí in Dublin today.

The 210 kilo haul was seized after gardaí attached to the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau intercepted two vehicles in the Brittas area of Co Dublin on Friday.

The operation came as part of an ongoing investigation targeting serious organised criminal activity, Gardaí said.

A business premises in the Tallaght area of South Dublin was also searched by gardaí as part of the operation.

Two males, aged in their 40s and 20s, have been arrested and are currently detained under section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Tallaght Garda Station this evening.