Two arrested after man sexually assaulted in Dublin city centre

A young man was allegedly the victim of a horrific sexual assault after he was attacked by two men as he made his way home after a night of socialising in Dublin city centre.

It happened just after midnight at Princes Street, near the GP,O when the alleged victim who is aged in his early 20s was approached by two men and forced to carry out a sex act on one of them.

It is understood that the incident lasted for around five minutes before gardaí on patrol came across the shocking scene.

The two suspects were arrested and brought to Store Street Garda Station where they are currently detained.

The scene of the incident was sealed-off and preserved for a full technical and forensic examination.

The case is now being investigated by specialist officers from the Divisional Protective Services Unit (DPSU) who probe all sexual crimes in the locality.

Sources say the “traumatised” victim has given gardai a full statement and he did not require hospital treatment.

“This was a nightmare ordeal for a young man who was making his way home after a night out,” a senior source said.

“What is very evident here is that the victim was not in any position to give consent for what occurred and it is fortunate that the gardai came across the incident,” the source added.

Excellent quality CCTV is being examined today as part of the investigation and the suspects are being interviewed by detectives.

“This was a random incident – the suspects and the alleged injured party did not know each other,” the source pointed out.

Sources say that gardai are hopeful of being able to press charges in the horrific case which is being described as a “highly unusual crime”.

“Gardaí are investigating an alleged assault that is reported to have occurred in the Dublin 1 area of Dublin in the early hours of Monday, 9th August, 2021,” a garda spokesman told Independent.ie.

“Two males have been arrested as part of this investigation and are currently detained at Store Street Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984,” he added.