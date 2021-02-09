Two arrested after Garda operation following spate of thefts along Dublin’s Grand Canal

A 20-year-old man and a male youth have been arrested following an attempted theft along the banks of the Grand Canal in Ballyfermot early on Tuesday.

The arrests come after a spate of thefts along the Grand Canal on February 1 and February 5.

In one such incident, gardaí said a man who was cycling to work at around 7am on February 5 was stopped and threatened by three men who approached him.

He was forced at knifepoint by one of the men to hand over his mobile phone and his bank debit card. He was also forced to reveal the card’s PIN number and a quantity of cash was subsequently taken from his bank account.

As a result of this, a Garda operation was set up in the area.

At 6.15am on Tuesday gardaí from Ballyfermot prevented an attempted robbery near Park West. Following on from this, a 20-year-old man and a male youth were arrested nearby.

They were brought to Clondalkin and Ballyfermot Garda Stations under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. Investigations remain ongoing.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who may have information concerning other incidents in the area to come forward to them.

In particular, they are interested in speaking to anyone who was near the Grand Canal between 6am and 7am on Monday February 1 and Friday February 5 to contact them at the Ballyfermot Garda station at 01 666 7200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Online Editors