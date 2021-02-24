Christine McTiernan, who defied Level 5 restrictions yesterday and opened her premises at C&N Beauty Room, Balbriggan, Dublin, to the public. Photo: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

Two people have been arrested and are due to appear in court this afternoon after a beauty salon in Dublin reopened to the public for the second day in a row.

Christine McTiernan – owner of C&N Beauty Room in Balbriggan – opened the salon at 11am this morning.

Gardai once again attended the premises and arrested Ms McTiernan. She is due to appear in court later this afternoon.

A protest which was held in Balbriggan this morning also led to a number of arrests.

A garda spokesperson confirmed: “Gardaí arrested a woman, aged in her 40s, in Balbriggan this morning, 24/02/2021, for breaches of the Health Act 1947 as amended. She has since been charged and is due to appear before Swords District Court later this afternoon.

"Gardaí are also investigating a demonstration that was held in Balbriggan this morning. Seven persons were arrested in relation to this demonstration and associated breaches of the Health Act (four men and three women). Six of these arrests were dealt with by way of fixed penalty notice.

“The other person arrested, a man aged in his 50s, has been charged in relation to this incident. He is due to appear before Swords District court later this afternoon.”

All non-essential businesses are currently not allowed to open under Level 5 restrictions.

In a statement posted on Instagram last week, Ms McTiernan said: "I never thought I'd be emailing this and going against the guidelines but with no help from the Government, and bills piling sky high the salon will be reopening next week.

"This decides [sic] didn't come lightly as I've tried everything to get help of the Government. Salon has been open 20 days since October 16th and no help since then.

"The decision isn't about greed or selfishness, it's about survival and keeping the salon a float. After six years of hard work keeping the salon going I don't want to see the doors shut for good. Apologies if this offends or upsets anyone with this decision but this is my livelihood.

"They are destroying small businesses but allowing big chains to stay open."

