Twitter went down for hundreds of users as internal change led to ‘unintended consequences’

Hundreds of Twitter users were today experiencing issues with the social media giant’s website.

Now owned by Elon Musk, Twitter has received over 950 reports since 4.50pm this evening on Downdetector, which logs in real time when users experience website outages.

The outage monitoring website shows a graph which displays the number of reports received over the last 24 hours for any particular website.

The number of reports in relation to Twitter peaked significantly just before 5pm this evening.

A number of users have reported issues when trying to load video or photo content or when trying to access links on the site.

The issue appears to be affecting both the Twitter app and the website.

When a user clicks on any link, the following error message appears.

In a statement online, Twitter said: “Some parts of Twitter may not be working as expected right now.

"We made an internal change that had some unintended consequences. We’re working on this now and will share an update when it’s fixed.”

One user said: “Right now a lot of Twitter people are getting an error message when they turn on Twitter your current API plan does not include access to this end post. Twitter right now has broken links. Nothing you can do at this point.”

Another user said: “Oh cool desktop twitter just completely stopped working and mobile isn't showing images.”

Another wrote: “I clicked a link on Twitter and got the error "Your current API plan does not include access to this endpoint”.”

The Irish Independent has contacted Twitter for comment.