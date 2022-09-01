Twitter to roll out long-awaited edit button to paid subscribers within weeks

Twitter is testing a widely requested edit button, a feature that will be rolled out to paid subscribers in the coming weeks, the social media company confirmed on Thursday.

For years, Twitter users have demanded the ability to edit their tweets after publishing in order to fix errors like typos.

Those requests have led to jokes online that Twitter would rather introduce any other product, such as newsletters, before giving users their top-requested feature.

The days of Covfefe, the infamous Trump typo, are soon to be in the past as the public demands have been heard and adopted. Users will be able to edit their tweets "a few times" within 30 minutes of publication, Twitter said in a blog post.

"Edit Tweet is being tested by our team internally. The test will then be initially expanded to Twitter Blue subscribers in the coming weeks. Given that this is our most requested feature to date, we wanted to both update you on our progress and give you and a heads up that, even if you’re not in a test group, everyone will still be able to see if a Tweet has been edited.

“Later this month, we’ll be expanding Edit Tweet access to Twitter Blue subscribers. As part of their subscription, they receive early access to features and help us test them before they come to Twitter. The test will be localized to a single country at first and expand as we learn and observe how people use Edit Tweet. We’ll also be paying close attention to how the feature impacts the way people read, write, and engage with Tweets,” the blog post read.

Edited tweets will have an icon and timestamp to display when the post was last edited. Users will be able to click on the label of an edited tweet to view the edit history and previous versions of the post.

Twitter has experimented with versions of an edit button. Subscribers of Twitter Blue, the company's paid subscription product, currently have access to a feature that holds tweets for up to one minute, allowing users to review the tweet and "undo" it before the post is published.