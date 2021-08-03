Twitter helps reunite photographer with couple in impromptu Cliffs of Moher wedding shoot

Newlyweds Andela and Mateo pictured at the Cliffs of Moher after photographer Kevin Hennessy used Twitter to track them down, he had forgotten to take their contact details.

AN AMATEUR photographer was on hand to capture stunning shots of a wedding couple's big day – but completely forgot to take their contact details.

However social media helped reunite the bride and groom with the man who organised the impromptu wedding shoot on the Cliffs of Moher

Kevin Hennessy is an amateur photographer and co-hosts a photography podcast, the Tri Pod. He spotted the happy couple while he was on a family holiday over the weekend.

“On Saturday we were heading up the Cliffs of Moher. I saw the couple and probably six or seven of their friends coming up behind us, and we were saying ah they’re getting married today, how lovely is that,” he said.

“They had stopped to take photos with their friend on their phones, and they were pretty much right in front of me, so asked if they would like me to take a few. I’m not a professional photographer, I’m just an amateur hobbyist, but I always have a camera on me.”

After taking the stunning snaps of the couple, he rushed to catch up with his family who were gone ahead, and completely forgot to get their contact details.

He took to Twitter and put out the call to help find the pair: “Can anyone help me find them?”

Within three hours of tweeting, he had found the delighted bride and groom, Andela and Mateo, when one of Mateo’s work colleagues saw the Tweet.

“It’s crazy. I had a feeling they would find them eventually, but three hours is pretty good going. It shows the power of social media. It gets a bad reputation sometimes, but other times its pretty fantastic,” said Mr Hennessy.

He says the happy couple are “chuffed” to have gotten the photos.

“It’s been a great morning and the end result was achieved which is the main thing, the bride is delighted,” he said.

The beautiful bride Andela shared her thanks on Instagram, saying “newlyweds found, thank you so much Kevin. We are so grateful, you are amazing”.