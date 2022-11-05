Twitter founder Jack Dorsey has apologised for ‘growing the company size too quickly’ amid job losses affecting hundreds of workers in Ireland, and thousands across the globe.

Dorsey broke his silence on the matter this afternoon, writing on the social media platform: “Folks at Twitter past and present are strong and resilient. They will always find a way no matter how difficult the moment.

“I realize many are angry with me. I own the responsibility for why everyone is in this situation: I grew the company size too quickly. I apologize for that.”

It came hours after Twitter owner and richest man on earth, Elon Musk claimed he had “no choice” but to let thousands of the company’s workforce go as it was haemorrhaging $4m every day.

It’s understood Musk ordered roughly half of Twitter’s 7,500 global workforce be fired to trim operating costs, with hundreds of Dublin’s 500-strong team believed to have been let go on Friday.

Musk has previously stated he wants the workforce reduced to approximately 2,000.

Many took to the app they worked on, to share the news of their demise. Some employees learned of the loss of their livelihood yesterday when they discovered they were locked out of work computers and email accounts.

“Regarding Twitter’s reduction in force, unfortunately there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day. Everyone exited was offered three months of severance, which is 50pc more than legally required,” Musk tweeted late on Friday night.

This came after he earlier tweeted that Twitter had suffered a “massive drop in revenue” in recent times, which he blamed on “activist groups pressuring advertisers”.

This was, Musk claimed, “Even though nothing has changed with content moderation and we did everything we could to appease the activists. Extremely messed up! They’re trying to destroy free speech in America”.

Advertisers have shown hesitancy to do business with the site in recent weeks due to Musk’s prior pledges to ensure “free speech absolutism” prevailed on the social media platform.

General Motors, Pfizer and Audi are just some of the brands who have pulled ads from the app, concerned with the direction of it since Musk’s takeover.

Entire teams who previously worked on making Twitter more user-friendly are believed to have been let go on Friday, including: the entire Human Rights team, the Accessibility team, the Curation team and the entire Ethics, Transparency and Accountability teams.

Musk bought Twitter after a legal battle in which he tried to wriggle out of the deal he signed with shareholders to purchase the company at $53 per share. Many analysts believe this is at least double, if not triple, the actual worth of Twitter shares.

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin on Friday said the way in which Twitter employees were dismissed was “not acceptable”.

“That is not the way we conduct industrial relations or organise relationships between employers and employees. There has to be respect - there has to be dignity in situations like this,” Mr Martin said.