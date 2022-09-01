Twelve Dublin Airport flights cancelled as Lufthansa strikes to cause travel chaos in Europe this weekend

Lufthansa planes sit parked in a line at the airport in Munich, Germany. Photo: Matthias Schrader/AP.

German airline Lufthansa have cancelled more than 800 flights, including 12 to and from Dublin Airport over the next three days, due to a strike by pilots.

The cancellations are likely to affect over 130,000 passengers across Thursday, Friday and Saturday while anyone flying with Lufthansa in the coming days are urged to check their flight details.

The affected flights to and from Dublin are connected to Frankfurt and Munich airports as the strike begins at 00:01am on Friday morning.

It’s estimated that close to 2,000 passengers flying in and out of Dublin Airport over the coming days will have their flights cancelled.

The Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) union said late on Wednesday that pay talks had failed and Lufthansa pilots would stage a 24-hour strike starting just after midnight on Thursday, affecting both passenger and cargo services.

VC is demanding a 5.5pc pay rise this year for its more than 5,000 pilots and automatic inflation compensation thereafter.

"We hope to get back to negotiations as soon as possible," a Lufthansa spokesperson said on Thursday. "However, we cannot bear the cost increases associated with VC's demands either," he added.

Strikes and staff shortages have already forced airlines including Lufthansa to cancel thousands of flights this summer and caused hours-long queues at major airports, frustrating holidaymakers keen to travel after Covid-19 lockdowns.

Lufthansa has already faced strike action this year by security workers and ground staff over pay.

The airline said it was doing everything possible to minimise the effects of Friday's pilots' strike, but it could not rule out cancellations or delays in some cases over the weekend.

Michael Niggemann, the Lufthansa executive board member responsible for human resources, said the strike was incomprehensible and defended the airline's "very good and socially balanced" offer.

With additional reporting from Reuters.