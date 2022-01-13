TV presenter Martin King has said the “prognosis is good” for his wife Jenny after she revealed she must undergo surgery for a suspected brain tumour next month.

The celebrity photographer had a tumour removed in 2011 during a procedure at Beaumont Hospital but a recent scan showed some swollen tissue which is suspected to be another growth. She said In a social media post that while it’s not malignant, it will need to be removed.

“The prognosis is good which is brilliant. We know she’s got to go through the procedure again, then six weeks of recovery she’s got to go through and then she’s back at it again,” said Martin.

The couple received a wealth of support after Jenny put out a post about the suspected tumour last week and the Virgin Media presenter said it has given them a huge boost.

“The support and the messages from all angles, it’s just lovely. It just rekindles your faith in human kindness when you get messages like that. We’re in a good place, Jenny’s in a good place. We’re just looking forward to the other side of it,” he said.

The ‘Six O’Clock Show’ presenter, who has a new anchor with Karen Koster, plans on taking some time off next month after her surgery to help her recuperate and make sure that she’s taking it easy in the aftermath.

“I will need to take some time off so that I’m here, more to babysit her and make sure she isn’t doing stuff and is minding herself and relaxing,” he said.

He described it as a “little bit of a bump” to get over next month but as a family, they have lots of positive things to look forward to including their eldest son getting married in June as well as a new baby expected in May.

“There’s a new grandchild in May of this year, there’s lots of good things to look forward to in 2022. It’s going to be a brilliant time,” he said.

He has also had his own health issues to deal with, given that he had to have five heart stents inserted in 2020 after having “a bit of a scare.”

“I didn’t know what was going on so I went and did a stress test and that revealed there were some problems with the plumbing around the heart,” he said.

“I went in and got it checked and found out I had some blockages there so there was a bit of ‘sand-blasting’ that went on. It's good now and I'm in the care of a brilliant Cardiologist and he makes sure that I’m doing what I need to do. And every year I’ll go in and get an Angiogram.”