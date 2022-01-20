TV licence inspector: From a charge on car radios to a levy on electricity bills – how other countries pay for public television

Ireland’s TV licence fee system is “utterly broken” and should be replaced by a system that is “fit for purpose”, Dee Forbes, the Director-General of RTÉ told an Oireachtas Committee today.

Ireland’s TV licence fee, of which RTÉ receives 85pc, is €160 per year. Every household that possesses a TV is liable for the fee, unless the homeowner is over 70 or qualifies for a free licence due to other circumstances. Approximately 85pc of households paid the fee last year.

Ms Forbes stressed that RTÉ was not seeking an increase in the fee but a change to the system used to fund the national broadcaster amid an estimated loss of €65m to public service media funding each year.

Independent.ie has looked worldwide to see how much other countries charge for a TV licence and other ways in which national broadcasters are funded.

Ireland has the sixth-highest TV licence fee when compared to our continental neighbours, with just Switzerland, Austria, Denmark, the UK and Germany charging their citizens more.

Most countries globally do not have a TV licence, but more than half of European countries use some mechanism to fund their national broadcaster other than direct state funding from government coffers.

UK - BBC

Licence fee is £159 annually, to be scrapped by 2028. In what some suspect is an attempt to neuter a critical broadcaster, the Government is looking at various options such as a subscription model or introducing advertising on the channels for the first time as alternatives.

Switzerland – SRG SSR

As is often the case with the super wealthy nation, Switzerland is the most expensive place in Europe to have a TV, with its licence costing people €340.47.

Austria - ORF

Not only does Austria have a TV licence, it also charges its citizens for owning a radio. In Austria the fees vary between €250 and €320 annually for a TV licence and €70-90 for a radio licence.

Norway – NRK

Norway takes a slightly different approach and ties the fee a citizen pays for a TV licence to their income. The more people earn, the more they pay and this is capped at 1,700 Norwegian Krone (€171). Finland and Iceland use similar models.

Portugal (RTP), Italy (RAI) and Turkey (TRT)

These three nations charge their citizens for the privilege of consuming national broadcasting through their electricity bills. Funds from these are siphoned to the broadcasters while Turkey also adds an indirect charge on the purchase of appliances which goes to TRT.

Israel – KAN

There is no TV licence fee but car owners pay a €41 fee for their car radio which goes to the national broadcaster.

Spain – RTVE

The broadcaster is completely owned by the state but is part-funded by private sector broadcasters. The state covers half of the funding while private TV stations and telephone companies pick up the rest of the bill.

Brazil

Public broadcaster TV Brasil is entirely state-funded but has a very small viewership share of just 2pc.

India

Prasar Bharati is India’s public service broadcaster and has the largest reach of any in the world at 99.2pc reach in a nation of 1.3bn people. It is almost entirely state-funded but has a viewership of just 8pc, with viewers largely turning to satellite offerings.

US

Public media in the US is not centralised but there are largely local, public institutions funded by private donors, federal grants and sponsors.

PBS (TV) and NPR (radio) are the largest public broadcasters in the US and are membership organisations which provide content to their members across the nation.