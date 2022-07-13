Turf can be sold to friends and neighbours, Fine Gael TDs told

Turf can still be supplied to family, neighbours and friends, even for money, as well as being used at home. Photo: Mark Condren

Anyone who has the right to cut turf on their land can continue to sell it to their friends and neighbours to burn it, Fine Gael TDs and senators have been told.

As part of a compromise plan hammered out by Coalition leaders in recent weeks, there will be no ban on those with turbary rights cutting and selling turf as long as it is not sold in retail outlets like petrol station forecourts or online.

Environment Minister Eamon Ryan has now formally dropped a controversial proposal that turf transactions would only be allowed in communities of 500 people or fewer following an outcry by backbenchers in Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil earlier this year.

Details of the compromise, which were revealed in the Irish Independent this week, were presented to rural-based Fine Gael backbenchers at a special meeting today.

The presentation at a meeting chaired by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar was delivered by minister of state Peter Burke, whose Longford-Westmeath constituency is a turf-cutting stronghold.

The meeting was told that the proposal to ban turf sales in communities in 500 people or more was now being scrapped and that under regulations to be brought forward in the coming weeks anyone with turbary and customary rights on land can continue to cut, sell and burn turf.

Former rural affairs Minister Michael Ring said he was satisfied with the proposals and was prepared to back the compromise. “I am very happy with the outcome, it is a very clear compromise as far as I am concerned,” the Mayo TD said.

“Once the regulations are published and they are as we were told today I think it’s a good compromise, a fair compromise, it means people can sell to their neighbour.”

Former justice affairs minister Charlie Flanagan, a TD for Laois, said: “While I await formal Government decisions, I acknowledge progress and I’m less worried than when the initial plan was announced.”