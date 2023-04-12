TUI demand action on middle-management posts in schools

THE Teachers Union of Ireland (TUI) has sanctioned a major campaign to secure the restoration of assistant principal posts in Irish secondary schools with teachers to be balloted on industrial action if the Government does not make concessions.

In a motion passed at the TUI annual conference in Cork, teachers sanctioned industrial action as a last ditch measure - up to and including strike action.

TUI members now want senior and junior assistant principal posts to be restored over 2023-2025 to help reverse the teacher recruitment and retention crisis.

The lack of middle management in Irish schools has been identified as a key factor in the current teacher retention crisis.

A TUI study underlined the scale of the recruitment and retention problem.

Some 91pc of Irish schools are now experiencing teacher recruitment difficulties - while 61pc admitted they are having problems retaining teachers.

Some 71pc of schools surveyed said they had advertised positions over the previous six months for which no teacher applied.

Six-out-of-10 Irish schools now have unfilled teacher vacancies - with the major problem focused on the greater Dublin area.

Executive committee member Noel Cronin warned the issue was hugely important for schools.

"This motion instructs the executive committee to immediately demand restoration of half of the outstanding costs of responsibility in Budget 2024 and restoration of remaining posts to at least the pre-moratorium level in Budget 2025," he said.

"If this does not happen, initial measures short of industrial action will be put in place during the 2023-2024 school year.

"Members will then be balloted for a sustained campaign of industrial action up to and including strike action.

"Delegates enough is enough - this has been going on now for 14 years.

"We need to secure the restoration of assistant principal one and assistant principal posts of responsibility and appropriate career structures."

"Students are entitled to proper support and services - teachers deserve a proper career structure.

"Without a proper career structure, it isn't any wonder we have a teacher supply crisis.

TUI delegates were warned that middle management posts within Irish schools were vital to the operation of the secondary school structure.

Laois branch official Gerry Quinn said action was needed to support schools.

"In general terms, what we are looking at is a scenario where before the bank crisis, about 50pc of teachers had a post of some sort."

"After the moratorium, and the impact of the moratorium, that was reduced to 25pc or thereabouts."

"So that is the ballpark figure that we're looking at."

"The statement that was used at the time of the crisis - "doing more for less" now post-crisis, in terms of the financial crash."