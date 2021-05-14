Trusted bookkeeper swindled €92,000 from a family business by selling construction materials at discount prices

A TRUSTED bookkeeper swindled a family business out of more than €92,000 by selling construction materials at a discount and keeping the money for himself.

Derek Moore (48) doctored the insulation company’s accounts to hide the fraud, which he said he carried out to save money for an operation for his young daughter.

Moore provided the goods to three “willing collaborators” and claimed it was not his idea, but accepted he was the “inside man” in the scam.

Judge Pauline Codd adjourned the case at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court for a victim impact statement, probation report and further mitigation.

Moore, a father-of-two from Huntstown Avenue, Blanchardstown, pleaded guilty to theft and falsifying accounts at the firm on dates in 2018.

The fraud totalled €92,734. Of this, €48,000 was lodged to Moore's account after the goods were discounted.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard he had worked for Energy Saver Insulations in Dublin 12 for 22 years, before he carried out the offences.

Detective Garda Gareth Daly told the court Moore had been a bookkeeper at the relatively small family-run business. The premises was destroyed in a fire in February 2018, records were lost and the company moved. After the fire, the company started using a digital records system.

A consultant was employed to reconstitute the accounts and, in the course of his analysis, the consultant went through documents Moore had dealt with on the digital portal.

It became apparent there were "irregularities" and three customers had been provided with goods, but no money was received in the company’s account.

The “alarm bells rang” and the company called the gardaí.

On investigating, with the assistance of the directors, the gardai found Moore had not been properly dealing with the accounts on the portal.

He had conducted a “teeming and lading” accountancy fraud where goods were sold, the money did not go to the company and accounts were doctored to make it appear as though it had been.

In 14 separate incidents, Moore had provided the three customers – “willing collaborators” – with goods at a discount. They met him near the premises and handed over the cash, which he lodged to his personal bank account.

This was less than the total as the three customers benefited from the transactions as well, the court heard.

The three were not prosecuted, and one could not be identified.

When interviewed, Moore told gardai he had been trying to put money away for a €30,000 operation in the US for his young daughter, who had scoliosis and was “let down badly by the HSE”.

He admitted disguising the transactions. He thought the total loss when put to him was “excessive” and since paid back €33,000.

The HSE had eventually paid for his daughter’s treatment. Moore had no previous convictions.

Defence barrister Cathal McGreal said there were civil proceedings against the two identified customers, who had offered sums of money.

Moore had cooperated with gardaí, named the other individuals and said it had not been his idea. He said he did not instigate the fraud but was approached by others. Gardaí had “never got to the bottom of that”, Det Gda Daly said.

Moore accepted he was the “inside man” and had to take responsibility for that, Mr McGreal said.

He accepted what he did was a breach of trust and “a lousy thing to do” to his former employer, and it had a destructive effect on a family business. He was “deeply sorry” and had been to a priest to confess.

Moore has fallen on harder times, there is “nothing flashy” about the way he lives and he is “unemployable” following media coverage, Mr McGreal said.

He said he would have to take further instructions about the €48,000 figure. The case was adjourned to July 26.