Truckers to bring Dublin to a ‘standstill’ in protest against rising fuel costs

A Garda directs drivers from The Irish Truckers and Haulage Association Against Fuel Prices during their protest at Merrion Square in Dublin in November. Picture:Frank McGrath

Irish truckers and hauliers said they will bring Dublin city to a “standstill” next week in protest against rising fuel costs and that the demonstration will be one “for the history books”.

The People of Ireland Against Fuel Prices group has said hauliers are in “crisis” and companies are struggling to stay afloat.

The group warned participants that the protest will last a “couple of days minimum but expect to be there for a week”.

Demonstrators were previously known as The Irish Trucker and Haulage Association against Fuel Prices. They are not affiliated with the official Irish Road Haulage Association.

Protesters are gathering at locations on the M1, M4, M7 and close to the M11/M50 junction at 3am on Monday morning.

Pedestrians will meet at the GPO on O’Connell Street at 9am on Monday to march in protest.

In a post on Facebook, the group said: “We are a group of Truck Companies struggling to stay afloat and have come to together along with Farmers, Bus Companies, Taxis and the General Public to protest as the price of being in business and the cost of living is not affordable.

“We are all in crisis. In relation to the protest, Dublin and surrounding areas of Dublin will be at a standstill and the protest will not just be a one-day protest it will be a long-drawn-out process until our demands are met.”

The group has condemned the Government’s plan of introducing a carbon tax on May 1.

“How are people to get school or work? How are the elderly and disadvantaged supposed to pay for these increases? Not just diesel, petrol but electricity and gas. It’s atrocious the situations families are going to find themselves in, choosing between food, heat and transport.

"It’s 2022 in a first world country, we can and need to do better,” the statement said.

“Our parents, grandparents and great-grandparents did not work hard all their lives and pay tax for us to live in poverty. The government have the power to help, and we need it now.”

The group’s demands include price caps on petrol, diesel and home heating fuel, the scrapping of the carbon tax and the resignation of Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan.

The group said the protest is “for the people of Ireland” and that everyone will “benefit”.

It said the majority of vehicles will be company owned and that this is a “big sacrifice financially”. They asked people to “show respect and support”.

“We want a peaceful protest so anyone who plans to cause trouble please stay at home. We hope you all understand, and we are sorry for the inconvenience caused in advance,” the group said.