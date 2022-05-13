Emergency services brought an articulated truck driver (60s) to Cork University Hospital last evening, after the vehicle he was driving veered off the motorway in Co Tipperary.

Gardaí attended the scene the road traffic collision on the M8 Southbound at Junction 6 in Thurles, Co Tipperary yesterday evening, Thursday 12th May, at approximately 7pm.

“An articulated truck veered off the road. The driver of the truck, a male aged in his 60s, was taken to Cork University Hospital by emergency services,” Gardaí said.

Gardaí could not provide information on the man’s condition.

The M8 is currently closed in both directions, Northbound and Southbound, between Junctions 6 (the Horse and Jockey) and 7 (Cashel) and diversions are in place.

Motorists are advised to take an alternative route and to expect delays.