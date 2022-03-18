A man has died in a road traffic collision involving an articulated truck and a car in Co Limerick in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí in Rathkeale are investigating the fatal crash that took place at Killeheen, Rathkeale at approximately 2.50 am.

The male driver and sole occupant of the truck, aged in his early 30s, was fatally injured in the collision.

His body has been removed from the scene to University Hospital Limerick where a post mortem will take place in due course.

The male driver and sole occupant of the car, who is aged in his early 50s, was injured during the collision and brought to University Hospital Limerick with non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí have confirmed that the road is currently closed, the services of Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested and local diversions are in place.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling in the area at the time and may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Newcastle West Garda Station on (069) 20650, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.