Trócaire calls on Government to increase overseas aid in Budget

Humanitarian aid agency, Trócaire, has urged the Government to increase overseas aid in the forthcoming budget.

It said figures show the number of people experiencing severe hunger around the world has almost tripled since 2019.

According to the UN, almost a billion people don't have enough food to eat, with 22m people in the Horn of Africa facing starvation due to the worst food crisis to hit the region in a decade.

Trócaire CEO, Caoimhe de Barra, said today: "The reality that people are dying of hunger in 2022 signifies a profound political failure. We call on Ireland to support global mobilisation of humanitarian funds at speed and scale to address this crisis."

"Ireland's overseas aid has not recovered from post 2008 budget cuts and has remained at 0.32pc of GNI for the past eight years. As countries face the devastating impacts of climate change, conflict and Covid, we call on Ireland to play its part and increase aid towards our international commitment of 0.7pc GNI. “

"It is alarming that in the past two years the number of people in need of humanitarian assistance globally has dramatically increased from 135m to over 345m.

"The conflict in Ukraine is exacerbating the already devastating food crises across the world, as commodities and energy prices rise.”

She said the hunger crisis in the Horn of Africa, underpinned by the most severe drought in the region in at least 70 years due to the global climate crisis, is particularly devastating.

“It is estimated that the numbers facing severe hunger in Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia will rise from 22m in May to almost 30m by the end of this year. In South Sudan, some 7.7m are presently facing a severe food crisis.”

She said in Gedo Region in Somalia, where Trócaire runs the health services, Trócaire staff are reporting a rapid rise in the numbers of people suffering from malnutrition and say the country is on the brink of a major crisis.

Despite contributing to just 0.08 per cent of global emissions, Somalia is ranked among the most climate vulnerable countries in the world.

Ms de Barra said as well as the need to respond to the hunger crisis, investment is also desperately needed to address the root causes of hunger, including adaptation to climate impacts, building sustainable food systems and promoting human rights and gender equality.

