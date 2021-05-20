Tributes to tragic Charlie (4) with a “heart of gold” who was killed in road accident in Longford

Tributes have been paid to a four year old boy with a “heart of gold” who was tragically killed in a road traffic accident in a Longford housing estate yesterday.

The little boy has been named locally as Charlie McDonagh. He died shortly after 2pm in the Palace Crescent area of Ardnacassa.

Relatives of the young boy’s parents Charlie and Pearl, who also have two younger children, are being cared for by close family and relatives.

Emergency services attended the scene within minutes but were unable to save the toddler.

A forensic examination took place yesterday afternoon with the scene being cordoned off for a number of hours.

A shrine displaying a collection of teddy bears and a police car have been erected at the scene in memory of the late toddler.

A postmortem is due to take place later today at Mullingar’s Midlands Regional Hospital as gardaí look to establish the circumstances behind yesterday’s tragic incident.

This afternoon, locals who live on the estate, told of how the tragedy had left the local community in a state of shock.

John Keenan, who has been a next door neighbour to the family for the past three and a half years, said he and many others living nearby were struggling to come to terms with the news.

“Charlie was a lovely little gossun,” he said. “He had a heart of gold. Me and him were good friends and he was always out playing.”

A few yards across from a green area where the young boy was fatally injured, mother of three Favour Ede, spoke of how locals had been left devastated by the tragedy.

“I was inside,” she said, when recalling the incident.

“I am so, so sad today. My husband and my family are in shock.”

Local Cllr Gerry Warnock likewise expressed his condolences to the family of the young boy.